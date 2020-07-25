Miss Gwendolyn Mary Ann Thompson (Gwen), age 72, passed away on July 8, 2020. Gwen was born on February 12, 1948 and spent her early years in the Kenora area. She lived in various places in Thunder Bay, most recently at P.R. Cook apartments and finally at Bethammi Nursing Home. Gwen loved watching sports, most notably the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Blue Jays. She also enjoyed watching movies and had a large DVD collection. She enjoyed watching TV with her friend Brian, sharing her pop & chips and her favourite dip. Gwen was a member of Elim Pentecostal Assembly (now Refreshing Waters Community Church) and rarely missed a service or event until her health would no longer allow her to attend. Gwen was an avid knitter; many of her friends were given dishcloths, the fruits of her labours. She was a feisty character and will be missed, but not forgotten by all who knew her. Thanks to the staff of P.R. Cook apartments, especially Nola Nigro for taking such good care of Gwen, regardless of her mood. They became good friends. A special thanks to Shirley and Dave Dunk for being such amazing friends to Gwen for most of her life. Thank you to the staff on 3rd floor of Bethammi Nursing home. Your care is much appreciated. Gwen was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her brother William, in Winnipeg. There will be no service. Cremation has taken place. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery. If friends so desire, donations to St. Joseph Foundation (earmarked for Bethammi Nursing Home) 63 Carrie St, Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4J2 would be appreciated.



