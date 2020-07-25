1/
Gwendolyn Mary Ann "Gwen" Thompson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Miss Gwendolyn Mary Ann Thompson (Gwen), age 72, passed away on July 8, 2020. Gwen was born on February 12, 1948 and spent her early years in the Kenora area. She lived in various places in Thunder Bay, most recently at P.R. Cook apartments and finally at Bethammi Nursing Home. Gwen loved watching sports, most notably the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Blue Jays. She also enjoyed watching movies and had a large DVD collection. She enjoyed watching TV with her friend Brian, sharing her pop & chips and her favourite dip. Gwen was a member of Elim Pentecostal Assembly (now Refreshing Waters Community Church) and rarely missed a service or event until her health would no longer allow her to attend. Gwen was an avid knitter; many of her friends were given dishcloths, the fruits of her labours. She was a feisty character and will be missed, but not forgotten by all who knew her. Thanks to the staff of P.R. Cook apartments, especially Nola Nigro for taking such good care of Gwen, regardless of her mood. They became good friends. A special thanks to Shirley and Dave Dunk for being such amazing friends to Gwen for most of her life. Thank you to the staff on 3rd floor of Bethammi Nursing home. Your care is much appreciated. Gwen was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her brother William, in Winnipeg. There will be no service. Cremation has taken place. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery. If friends so desire, donations to St. Joseph Foundation (earmarked for Bethammi Nursing Home) 63 Carrie St, Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4J2 would be appreciated.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northwest Funeral Alternative

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
She is was very special lady to everyone. We see you in HEAVEN Gwendlyn we LOVE you
Mr. Mrs. David Allan Peacock
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved