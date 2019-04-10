|
Mrs. Gweneth Louise Betts, age 87 years, passed away peacefully in St. Joseph's Hospital on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Please sign the
Gwen was born into a farming family of nine siblings in Kingsbury, Quebec on November 29, 1931. Drawing from her upbringing she made her family her career and created a loving and nurturing household. She took great pride in her home and her gardens. Her door was always open and the tea and cookies readily available. You were made to feel welcome and part of the family.
Always willing to lend a hand or unbiased ear, Gwen put the needs of others ahead of her own, expecting nothing in return. She will be sorely missed.
Gwen was predeceased by her husband of 43 years Victor. She is survived by her sons: Randy, Ryan (Susan), Regan (Glynis) and grandchildren Marissa, Courtland (Casia), Dalton (Victoria), Shanna (Brad), and Dylan as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for the late Mrs. Gweneth Betts will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:00pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James, officiated by Rev. Neil Otke. Private interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery.
Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Gwen to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
