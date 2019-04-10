Home

POWERED BY

Services
Everest Funeral Chapel
420 Gore St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6J2
807-473-1121
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Everest Funeral Chapel
420 Gore St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6J2
Resources
More Obituaries for Gweneth Betts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gweneth Louise Betts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gweneth Louise Betts Obituary

Mrs. Gweneth Louise Betts, age 87 years, passed away peacefully in St. Joseph's Hospital on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Gwen was born into a farming family of nine siblings in Kingsbury, Quebec on November 29, 1931. Drawing from her upbringing she made her family her career and created a loving and nurturing household. She took great pride in her home and her gardens. Her door was always open and the tea and cookies readily available. You were made to feel welcome and part of the family.

Always willing to lend a hand or unbiased ear, Gwen put the needs of others ahead of her own, expecting nothing in return. She will be sorely missed.

Gwen was predeceased by her husband of 43 years Victor. She is survived by her sons: Randy, Ryan (Susan), Regan (Glynis) and grandchildren Marissa, Courtland (Casia), Dalton (Victoria), Shanna (Brad), and Dylan as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for the late Mrs. Gweneth Betts will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:00pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James, officiated by Rev. Neil Otke. Private interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery.

Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Gwen to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Everest Funeral Chapel
Download Now