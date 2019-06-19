|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hamdija "Hank" Muratagic, age 71, beloved husband, father and grandfather, on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019. He was born on October 9th, 1947 in Donji Agici, Bosnia. He was a Millwright at Northern Wood Preservers until retirement. His passion in life was drag racing his S-10, "Insanity". Later in his career he raced with the Mid West Wild Bunch throughout the USA and Canada. He ended his career in Gimli, Manitoba with the top win. This would be the last pass he would make. Hank's advancing Parkinson's Disease would not allow him to continue with this sport he loved. He will be fondly remembered by the drag racing community and the many friends of the Lakehead Antique Car Club, where he was a long time member. We will remember his big heart and all the help he so willingly gave everyone. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; son, Michael; grandson, Bryce Muratagic; granddaughter, Micaila Lizotte and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces and special friends. He was predeceased by son, Christopher. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at the Polish Combatants, Branch 1, 209 N. Cumberland St., Monday June 24th, 2019 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm. Interment will be held at St. Andrew's Cemetery. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Society or a charity of your choice.Online condolences
