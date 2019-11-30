|
Harold Arthur Thomas "Happy" Bryk was born June 29, 1952 in Port Arthur, ON, and passed away November 24, 2019 at the age of 67. Filled with curiosity, he got into mischief as soon as he could walk, exploring everything to see how it worked, and that never changed. In 1977 he married Wendy Scott and in 1979 they moved to Vancouver, BC, where he worked as a cement finisher and back yard mechanic. He returned to Thunder Bay in 1992 and found that Nolalu was the ideal spot for him. He built a house on Silver Mountain Rd., traded it for the Silver Mountain Station, then settled on property near the Community Centre. There he found the perfect place to collect anything shiny, had wheels, or could float. He made many friends and especially enjoyed the weekly "union meeting" with his pals, sharing smoked sausage and a few beers. Harold loved his family and helped out whenever he could. He was a guy who did it "my way" but was always kind, funny, loved cats and his family. He will always be loved and remembered by his mother Esther Hamlin, his partner of 15 years Carolin Cousineau, sisters Beverley (Barry) Dillon, Marilyn (late Keith) McKay, Debra (Dave) Wells of Edmonton, nephews Patrick (Cassandra) Dillon and their daughter Hayleigh, Chris (Jacki) Dillon, niece Raiili (Josh) Pellizzari and their children Grace, Gemma and Tatum, many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by his father Harold Sr., stepfather Bill Hamlin, grandparents Archie and Marie Perrier, Sandy and Lempi Bryk, several uncles and an aunt. Interment and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul food bank would be appreciated.