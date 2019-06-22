|
Harold Cavner, 88 years, a lifelong resident of Thunder Bay, passed away June 13, 2019. He was born in Fort William, July 4, 1930. He married his roller-skating partner Claraine on October 7, 1954 and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage before her death in 2015. During his lifetime he worked for Canada Car, the Lakehead Board of Education, eventually retiring from The Abitibi Mission Mill in 1992.On line condolences at:
As a young man he raced stock cars at the exhibition grounds with brother-in-law Pat Flanagan as a member of the pit crew. When asked about his racing days he would say "I got into the car, stepped on the gas and crashed into the fence". Afterwards, everyone would head to the nearest watering hole for a brew.
Although he did not like to travel a lot, he was persuaded to visit family in Australia one time in 1977. He and Claraine eventually became Canadian snowbirds, wintering in Texas for 20 years. They would then spend summers at their cottage on Little McCauley Lake, Atikokan, his "happy place". He had two passions in his life: fishing with his kids and friends and chasing the elusive moose each fall with Steve Splawski, scaring more to death than he ever shot. The moose knew, when he was hunting them, that if they stood still Harold would eventually run out of ammo and then they could safely wander off into history.
Survived by his daughter Michele Krasnichuk (Carl) and sons, Patrick (Ademisia), Jim (Anne Marie), and Bill, grandchildren: Rory (Andante), Sean (Ashley), Joshua, Courtney, Wynter, Bryce, Shamus (Kayla), Victoria and Alex Cavner; Jessica (Scott), Chris (Teresa) and Eric Krasnichuk and Sophia and Sanches Alves ; great grandchildren: Emily, Mackenzie, Olivia, Michael, Alice, Oscar, RJ, Jonathan and Elizabeth.
In-laws Kathleen and Ronnie Slongo, Bettijane Flanagan, Patrick and Ruth Flanagan, Peggy Cavner, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
He was predeceased by his wife Claraine, parents (Charles and Annie), 2 brothers (Arthur and Art) and his sister Doris Frost.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Harold's Life will take place on Monday, June 24 at 11:00 am, downstairs in the Jenkens Funeral Home Reception Centre, 226 South Syndicate Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay, St. Joseph's Care Group or a charity of your choice.
