Mr. Harold Jack Mickelson, age 72 years, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, with his wife Gail by his side. “IN GOD'S HANDS”
Harold was born April 9, 1947 in Port Arthur, and was a lifelong resident of Thunder Bay. An excellent student throughout public and high schools, and a terrific athlete, he went on to earn an Honours Degree in History and Teachers' College at Lakehead University. Harold taught at Selkirk and Churchill High Schools for 34 years. His love of football drew him into coaching with his pals Gerry Carlson and Ron McDonald. The Churchill Junior Football Team was so successful year after year that they were honoured with several awards.
Summers were a busy time for Harold, building with his grandfather; enjoying fishing and sailing the Great Lakes with Uncle J.D. Eventually he built on to his beautiful camp at Hawk Island on Dog Lake, adding to the original small camp that he and his grandfather had built years before – bringing all of the lumber, hammers, nails and saws across to the island by boat.
Harold was really a popular fellow. His unique sense of humour was so funny and charming, that throughout his life he made many new friends. He loved the fall, and hunting partridge with Gail. He and 8 other friends built a hunting cabin way up the Dog River, and enjoyed many years in the fall hunting and fishing.
Harold married his best friend Gail in 1996, and was a terrific supportive partner and “father” to Gail's 2 children, Scott and Erin; and a super Grandpa to Karin and Scott's son, Reid. Harold and Gail enjoyed travelling together over the years. After retirement, Harold and Gail moved to his grandparent's farm at Lappe, and have lived there until this day. He was a voracious reader and a keen gardener. He and Gail took great pride in their large crops and gave most of it away.
Predeceased by his grandparents, the Korte's; his parents, Enni and Toivo; brother Robert; Robert's son Brent; and Uncle Norman Flavell.
Harold is survived by his wife Gail and her children Scott (Karin and son Reid), and Erin Sargent; nephew Kyle Mickelson; his aunt Elna; and cousins Donna and family, and David.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 1:00 pm in St. Paul's United Church, Waverley Street, with Rev. Rob Smith officiating. Services complete in the church with private interment in Lappe Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to “Our Hearts at Home Campaign” or a charity of your choice.
Thanks to the Lappe Fire Department for their quick response and to the Emergency staff at TBRHSC.
