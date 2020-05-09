

January 09, 1942 –

April 22, 2020



It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and great-uncle.



Harley died as he lived – giving life its all in his favorite place in the world, Pharr, Texas where he and Carol wintered with their dog, Precious, and cat, Pippa.



Harley is survived by his wife Carol Treflin who he loved for 57 years. Children, John (Diane Kovach) and Roberta (Brian Walker). Grandchildren, Chelsea, Michael and Christina, sisters Nancy Kos (Con), and Lisa Fodchuk (Bill), brother-in-law Wayne Blaikie, as well as many nieces and nephews.



As well as being predeceased by his parents Hazel (1984) and John (1994), and his parent-in-laws Bob Riel and Maude Treflin. Harley recently lost his best friends – his sister Lorna (2018) and his brother Paul (2019). As sad as it has been for the family, the three siblings were inseparable growing up and are together now again.



Harley joined the Canadian Armed Forces Signal Corp after finishing high school. He returned to Thunder Bay after retiring and went to work for George Hill Supply. This was followed by a stint at Simpson-Sears in the carpet department. But Harley found his true vocation as Electrical Foreman at Bombardier, where he retired from due to ill health.



In their retirement years, Harley and Carol, bought and ran Green Acre Variety in South Gilles for 10 years, making many new friends and having the opportunity to catch up with the old timers.



Harley loved anything that went fast. And if it went fast, he would tinker to make sure it went faster. Although he had a speed boat, his favorite pastime was his motorcycles. This is a love that he passed along to his son John.



Harley loved life. In his younger days, Harley and Lorna would win jive contests. He kept this love of dancing throughout his life, and our memories of his antics at Kerry's wedding will always make us all smile.



Harley would not want us to be sad. Rather, he would say, when Covid-19 is done, let's have a party and celebrate a life well lived. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.



A Letter from Heaven



When tomorrow starts without me,

And I'm not here to see,

If the sun should rise and find your

Eyes, filled with tears for me.



I wish so much you wouldn't cry,

The way you did today,

While thinking of the many things,

We didn't get to say.



I know how much you love me,

As much as I love you,

And each time you think of me,

I know you'll miss me too.



When tomorrow starts without me,

Don't think we're far apart.

For every time you think of me,

I'm right here in your heart.



~Anonymous



