|
|
HAROLD ( HARP/HARPO) LOCKWOOD JR.
Harold (Harp) Lockwood died peacefully Tuesday morning, March 5, 2019 in the hospice unit of St. Joseph's hospital following a brief illness. He was 90. Harp came into the world on April 16, 1928, one of four children born to Harold and Fanny (nee Mackenzie) Lockwood of Fort William. Harp's nickname came early in life thanks to a head of golden curls that reminded folks of Harpo Marx, the comedian. Like his namesake, Harp was a quick wit. He was also a kind and generous man who also happened to be a whiz with numbers. That made him the perfect candidate for Office Manager for Abitibi's paper mills in Thunder Bay, a job he held his entire working career. Harp was a life-long athlete. In his youth he boxed. He was also a skier, curler, golfer and tennis player of some repute. Harp was married to Joan (Gray) for 65 years. They traveled the world together making friends everywhere they went. They also hosted the world. Harp was predeceased by his parents and 3 older siblings, George (Tut), Frances Poulter and Phyllis Beaver. His brother's-in-law Fred Poulter Sr., and Duncan Beaver, as well as nieces Carol Ann Gruen, Linda Mills, Cathy Williams and nephew Hugh Beaver. Harp is survived by Joan, three sons, Sandy (Mary), Stewart (Kim) and Kirk. Also left to miss their Grandpa is Christopher (Ghiesel) and Carolann (Mark) Lockwood. In-laws Bob and Norma Bresden will cherish their own memories of Harp. Harp also leaves behind nephews and nieces Bob Lockwood, Fred Poulter Jr. (Susan), Larry Poulter (Carol), Valerie Zeleny (Dan), and Artie (Lonni) Pounsford and Susan (Pounsford) Hooks and their children. As well, Scott and Patti Hagarty, Kim (Daryl), and Roger (Cyndy) Bresden will remember their Uncle Harp fondly. Harp was a wonderful son and brother, husband, father and grandfather and a best friend to many. His outlook on life was always upbeat, positive and full of joy. He loved people, their stories and their backgrounds. Harp had a gift of being inclusive; he would meet anyone, anywhere, of any age and would become a friend within moments. One's station in life, whether high or low, didn't matter much to Harp: if you could tell a story or a joke, you were in. In Thailand, he was approached by a little boy who looked up and said “Mister, you one big Bhudda!”. He loved to tell that story. The family home on Peter Street was a hub of activity for many years. Neighbours Rob Cameron, Katie Hiekkinen and little Andrew wove their way into all our hearts and have been a great support to the family. Finally, Dad loved Loon Lake and the camp called Sunset Lodge, which eventually became home. He was happiest surrounded by his family and his friends with a crib board on the dining room table. Winters for the last 16 years in Mesa Regal RV Park added warm weather, memories and even more friends, especially Jamie and Denyse Jarvis of Thunder Bay and his next-door neighbours Dave and Judy Power. Through thick and thin the Kirk and the White families, we thank. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer at West Loon Lake. On-line condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com.
Even death is not to be feared by one who has lived wisely – Bhudda.