Mr. Harold Niemi, age 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday August 16, 2020, in Hogarth Riverview Manor, with family by his side.



Harold was born on February 25, 1946, in Port Arthur, Ontario.



Harold found a career with the Boiler Makers Union Local 555 (Triple Nickel) for 49 yrs., working throughout Northwester Ontario, and parts of Canada.



Harold's pride and joy was his family. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren always brought a smile to his face.



Harold loved Wood Working, as anyone could see. Many examples of his craftsmanship are displayed in his family's and friend's homes. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and belonged to the Thunder Bay Gun Club.



The love, pride and care that he took in his work, has been passed down and is reflected in his children and grandchildren.



Harold was a long-standing member of the Royal Order of the Moose Hall and a Member of the United Travelers Club.



Harold will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his Wife Carole Niemi (Pavletic), Daughter Lorri Currie (Ed), Daughter Linda Hirvela (Dave), Grandchildren Sean Currie (Courtney), Jennifer Kadolph (Chris), Stephanie Leitrants (Colin), Jared Hirvela, his Great-Grand Children and Brother Al HappaNiemi.



Harold was predeceased by his parents, Kosti HappaNiemi and Ester (Lehtinen).



Carole would like to invite you to a celebration of Harold's life, on Thursday August 20, 2020, at 1pm, at their home on 382 Leslie Ave. We will be celebrating in the yard, so we request that you bring a lawn chair.



If friend's so desire, donations may be made in Harold's memory, to the charity of your choice.