It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our father Harold Serebrin, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Dad passed peacefully at the grand age of 94. He was predeceased by Lola (nee MacKay), his loving and devoted wife of 69 years, and by Raold, his beloved eldest son. Dad will be remembered and dearly missed by his daughter-in-law Patty, sons Wayne (Cathy), Brent (Lisa), and daughter Shelley, and grandchildren Kara (Steve), Kylie (Brad), Jacob (Stephanie), and Anna (Conar). He also leaves behind four delightful great-grandchildren: Halle, Bryscen, Myles, and Owen. Dad was born on March 28, 1926 in Winnipeg Manitoba to Clara (Himmelstein) and Joseph Serebrin. He was predeceased by his sisters Sheila Schreiber (Phil) and Rhoda Serebrin. Dad will be fondly remembered by Mom's extended family. Dad graduated from the University of Manitoba with a degree in Philosophy and a Bachelor of Education. Dad met Mom—the love of his life—when both were Education students. From a young age, Dad cultivated a passion for physical fitness and team sports, which he would go on to share with his family and develop in his teaching and coaching career. Dad was a respected and beloved teacher of Physical Education and Health in Manitoba and Ontario. He especially enjoyed guiding young athletes, and coached a variety of sports, including: football, track and field, and wrestling. Dad was especially proud of his championship winning football teams at Selkirk Collegiate Institute in Thunder Bay, Ontario and G. E. Perdue High School in Oakville, Ontario from where he retired in 1983. Dad and Mom valued family— taking pride in raising their children and in instilling a deep curiosity about and love of life. Family summer travels in the trailer, staying at provincial and state parks, was a highlight of growing up in the Serebrin family. In retirement, Dad became an avid golfer and spent many beautiful days golfing with Mom, other family members, and friends at Hidden Lake. They thoroughly enjoyed traveling the world together (often with their golf clubs in tow), making new friends along the way.





“To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.”

~Thomas Campbell

