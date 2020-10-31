Mr. Harri Hakkarainen, age 85 years, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020, in Hogarth Riverview Manor.



Harri was born on December 21, 1934 in Heinavesi, Finland. He moved to Longlac in 1958 to work with Kimberly Clark until his retirement in 1993, when he moved to Thunder Bay.



Harri was a hard worker who was proud of his life long career as a Lumber Jack. Harri was always ready to go work in the bush whether it was the coldest winter day or the hottest summer day. In his spare time, Harri kept busy building his home in Longlac, refurbishing his retirement home in Thunder Bay and developing a camp lot at Lottit Lake. He was always willing to put in an honest day of work and lend his expertise to help and mentor his son build a house and camp. Harri led a wholesome and fulfilling lifestyle.



Harri's positive outlook with determination and resolve represented the true definition of “Sisu”.



He took great pride in his two grandchildren and was always available to listen and give advice. He became affectionately known as “Ukki” to everyone.



Harri will join his predeceased wife Helga in the ever after and will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Timo (Diane), grandchildren Mark (Leila) and Kevin (Tanya and kids), and his latest ray of sunshine, his great grandson Matti, along with relatives and siblings in Thunder Bay and Finland.



Cremation has taken place and a private family service and interment will occur at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Thank you to all the medical staff at unit 1A TBRHSC and Hogarth Riverview Manor.

