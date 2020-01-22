Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Latta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet Latta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet Latta Obituary

Ms. Harriet Latta age 80 years, a resident of Thunder Bay passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital on Thursday, January 16, 2019. Harriet was a very hard worker who worked in the insurance industry for many years, eventually receiving her brokers license. She was also an employee of the Ukrainian Credit Union and the Ukrainian Prosvita Society. Later she worked at Metro until her retirement. Harriet was an active member of her church, and also belonged to the St. Anne Society. She enjoyed her bowling league, winning bowler of the year for the past two years. She also had a passion for gardening. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her family. Harriet always put the needs and wants of others before her own.

She is deeply loved and will be forever missed by her daughters: Laura (Jamie), Susan (Tony), brothers and sisters Larry (Beverly), Rick (Sheelagh), Sandra (Ron), and Judy, sisters-in-law: Janice, Lana, and Mary, grandchildren: Katelyn, Ashley, Melissa, Andrea, and Nathan. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives also survive.

She was predeceased by her parents Harry and Katherine Latta, brothers Brian, Donald and Terry, nephews Morgan and Jamie.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Holy Cross (415 Victoria Ave W). A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Blake Funeral Chapel, 200 S. May Street.

Harriet Latta will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -