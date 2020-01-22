|
Ms. Harriet Latta age 80 years, a resident of Thunder Bay passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital on Thursday, January 16, 2019. Harriet was a very hard worker who worked in the insurance industry for many years, eventually receiving her brokers license. She was also an employee of the Ukrainian Credit Union and the Ukrainian Prosvita Society. Later she worked at Metro until her retirement. Harriet was an active member of her church, and also belonged to the St. Anne Society. She enjoyed her bowling league, winning bowler of the year for the past two years. She also had a passion for gardening. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her family. Harriet always put the needs and wants of others before her own.On-line Condolences
She is deeply loved and will be forever missed by her daughters: Laura (Jamie), Susan (Tony), brothers and sisters Larry (Beverly), Rick (Sheelagh), Sandra (Ron), and Judy, sisters-in-law: Janice, Lana, and Mary, grandchildren: Katelyn, Ashley, Melissa, Andrea, and Nathan. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives also survive.
She was predeceased by her parents Harry and Katherine Latta, brothers Brian, Donald and Terry, nephews Morgan and Jamie.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Holy Cross (415 Victoria Ave W). A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Blake Funeral Chapel, 200 S. May Street.
Harriet Latta will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.
