Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Barden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Edward Barden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Edward Barden Obituary

Harry Edward Barden, aged 91 years of Nipigon, Ontario passed away peacefully at home on August 8, 2019 at 8:08 am, in Mill Bay, B.C. Harry enjoyed the outdoors and was a strong and kind hearted family man. He was an amazing father, and a wonderful husband. He is survived by his wife Norma of 54 years and their children James (Jill) of Windsor Ontario and Lila Vaccher (Greg) of Mill Bay, B.C., and his grandchildren Jaxon (Jade), and Jayme Vaccher and Step Grandchildren Ron, Lori, and Derek. Predeceased by his father Samuel J. Barden, mother Lila Edit Barden, and sisters Helen Maja (Matt Maja), and Betty Neill, also a niece, Grace Maja. Cremation has taken place. Harry wished to spend eternity among the seas, so his ashes will be spread at a beach on the island at a later date. There will be no funeral services. At a later date a small celebration of his life will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Thank you to all the nurses, care aides, paramedics and Doctors that cared for Harry at Victoria General and Cowichan District Hospitals and for all the love and condolences received from family and friends.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.