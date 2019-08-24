|
Harry Edward Barden, aged 91 years of Nipigon, Ontario passed away peacefully at home on August 8, 2019 at 8:08 am, in Mill Bay, B.C. Harry enjoyed the outdoors and was a strong and kind hearted family man. He was an amazing father, and a wonderful husband. He is survived by his wife Norma of 54 years and their children James (Jill) of Windsor Ontario and Lila Vaccher (Greg) of Mill Bay, B.C., and his grandchildren Jaxon (Jade), and Jayme Vaccher and Step Grandchildren Ron, Lori, and Derek. Predeceased by his father Samuel J. Barden, mother Lila Edit Barden, and sisters Helen Maja (Matt Maja), and Betty Neill, also a niece, Grace Maja. Cremation has taken place. Harry wished to spend eternity among the seas, so his ashes will be spread at a beach on the island at a later date. There will be no funeral services. At a later date a small celebration of his life will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Thank you to all the nurses, care aides, paramedics and Doctors that cared for Harry at Victoria General and Cowichan District Hospitals and for all the love and condolences received from family and friends.