1930 - 2020
Mr. Harry Gregory Chicorli age 90 years, a resident of Thunder Bay, passed away in 110-1350 Isabella St E, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Harry Chicorli, age 90, a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Harry was born January 25, 1930 to Thomas and Anna (Bodnarchuk) Chicorli in Rama, Saskatchewan. He was the youngest boy of seventeen siblings: John, Walter, Mary, Mike, Bill, Eva, Nick, Norman, Nellie, Metro, Olga (Sister Juliette), Maurice, Ellen, Cornelia, Stephanie, Connie and Stella. Harry excelled in golf, proud to be a left-handed golfer and even prouder when he achieved 2 holes in one. Harry was also an avid bowler and won many bowling awards over the years. Here he met many life-long friends.

Harry was a confirmed bachelor until he met a young widow - Anne Harapiak (Shchepanik) through a date arranged by his niece Carol Balina, a co-worker of Anne's. They married in 1966, bought a new home on Cherrydale Place and spent many long, happy years there. He was a long-time member of the Church of the Holy Cross, and in 2007 he received a Volunteer Service Award for 40 years of volunteer service with the St. George's Society of Thunder Bay. Along with family, Harry enjoyed many summers at the family camp at Sturgeon Bay. Harry worked as a grain inspector with the Canadian Grain Commission, retired early and enjoyed over 33 years of retirement! Both Anne and Harry enjoyed travel and spent a number of winters in Arizona.

Harry was a proud Gigi to Trevor and Rory and their biggest supporter and fan in all their athletic endeavors. Harry is survived by his loving wife Anne, daughters Barbara Harapiak (Ron Woit and Cassandra) and Donna Brown (John) and grandsons Trevor and Rory Brown. He is also survived by sisters Cornelia, Connie, Ellen and Sister Juliette, sisters-in-laws Amelia, Stella and Eileen Shchepanik, Lillian, Isabel and Barbara Chicorli along with many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. Friends and family will be welcomed at a Celebration of Life that will be held at a later date due to the COVID19 virus.

Donations to the Thunder Bay Regional Northern Cardiac Fund would be appreciated by the family.

