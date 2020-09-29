We said good-bye to a great and loving husband, father, grand father, great grandfather and friend.



Harry Mintenko passed away on September 25, 2020 with his family by his side at the age of 90 years. Harry is survived by his wife Joan of 67 years, daughters Donna Bertrand (Dave), Brenda Andrew (Bruce); four grandchildren Dan Bertrand (Holly), Cory Bertrand (Amanda), Alysia Merryfield (Jon), Jocelyn Allen (Dave); four great grandchildren and four step great grandchildren.



Harry was born 1930, in Blake Township, on the family farm. He married the woman of his dreams, Joan, October 1952. Together they worked side by side to make a viable dairy farm for 25 years. He owned and operated his own school bus business, Mintenko Bus Lines. Harry enjoyed his sawmill, sitting on municipal council and many volunteer hours spent with the Blake Fire Department. Harry sold his farm in 1975 and later wintered in Florida at Tippi Canoe Park. He continued volunteering and made many friends and memories.



Upon returning home to Sturgeon Bay, Harry loved to spend time with his family at the summer home. He always had time for everyone. The door was always open. Harry loved to dance and never missed a Saturday night. He lived life to the fullest.



The family would like to thank Hogarth Riverview Manor for the excellent care.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Neebing Fire and Rescue Department, 4766 Hwy 61, Neebing, ON P7L 0B5.





Online condolences

may be made through www.nwfainc.com