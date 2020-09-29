1/1
Harry Mintenko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

We said good-bye to a great and loving husband, father, grand father, great grandfather and friend.

Harry Mintenko passed away on September 25, 2020 with his family by his side at the age of 90 years. Harry is survived by his wife Joan of 67 years, daughters Donna Bertrand (Dave), Brenda Andrew (Bruce); four grandchildren Dan Bertrand (Holly), Cory Bertrand (Amanda), Alysia Merryfield (Jon), Jocelyn Allen (Dave); four great grandchildren and four step great grandchildren.

Harry was born 1930, in Blake Township, on the family farm. He married the woman of his dreams, Joan, October 1952. Together they worked side by side to make a viable dairy farm for 25 years. He owned and operated his own school bus business, Mintenko Bus Lines. Harry enjoyed his sawmill, sitting on municipal council and many volunteer hours spent with the Blake Fire Department. Harry sold his farm in 1975 and later wintered in Florida at Tippi Canoe Park. He continued volunteering and made many friends and memories.

Upon returning home to Sturgeon Bay, Harry loved to spend time with his family at the summer home. He always had time for everyone. The door was always open. Harry loved to dance and never missed a Saturday night. He lived life to the fullest.

The family would like to thank Hogarth Riverview Manor for the excellent care.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Neebing Fire and Rescue Department, 4766 Hwy 61, Neebing, ON P7L 0B5.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northwest Funeral Alternative

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved