HONOURING
THE MEMORY OF
HARRY WHITNEY
Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. With memory strong and love so well shared, we go on as we must.
You are warmly welcomed to an informal Celebration of Life for our beloved Harry. We invite you to come and share stories and have one last coffee. Please join us on Wednesday October 23rd, 2019 at The Summit Church 515 North Syndicate Thunder Bay ON P7C 3X2. From 7-9pm. Doors located on Finlayson, parking at the back of the church.