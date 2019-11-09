|
The family of Harry Wilson Whitney, age 66 of Kaministiquia, regret to announce his unexpected passing on October 12th, 2019. A lifelong resident of the region, he was born in Port Arthur to Wilson Whitney and Elva Whitney (Hare). He was passionate about the outdoors as a boy. His passions evolved as he aged, inspiring lifelong dedication to target practice and wildlife conservation. He was humble and private, yet also a humorous man, dedicated to the happiness of those around him through striving to do what he thought was right. He is remembered by many as an inspiring mentor. Harry was an esteemed member of the community through his over 20-year service as an Auxiliary Sergeant to the O.P.P., the Thunder Bay Grain Trimmers, where he proudly worked for over 45 years, and various hunting, fishing, and shooting clubs. His memory continues to evolve through his son Ryan, Linda and Brian Siegfried and their family, and many others who held him near and dear throughout his life. Internment has taken place, as per his wishes; he rests with Ryan's mother Deborah Whitney. A private celebration was held at St. Joseph's Heritage. At this time, we would like to give special thanks to his devoted friends: Larry Gammond, the members of the O.P.P. community, his fellow grain trimmers, Rob Morris, Monty Settala and family, Allison Bennett and family, among others. Your fondness and respect for his character are apparent in your actions, words, and sentiments.