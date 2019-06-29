|
Harvey Vincent, 89 years passed peacefully at the St. Joseph's Hospice in Thunder Bay on 11 June 2019. Predeceased by wife Anna (Mayer). parents John and Bertha Hilberg (Luhtala) and sister Marilyn Coley. Survived by son Dan (Donna), daughters Daryle, Lynn (Murray) and Lorraine (Larry) and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Harvey was born 24 August 1929 in Fort William. He married Anna in 1954 and they shared 50 years together. He began work as a CarMan for CN Rail and then became an Electrical Draftsman. Later in life, his favourite job was a school crossing guard. His love for fishing was well known especially at the family camp at Surprise Lake and Kashabowie Lake. Dad was also a diehard fan of the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Blue Jays. Our deepest love and gratitude to Mr. Jim Kerslake who became Dad's sole caregiver and our family lifeline. Your dedication and compassion to Dad throughout this difficult year will never ever be forgotten. To Mr. Bill Komoski, you gave your love, faith and understanding to Dad and our family - our deepest thanks will never be enough. Drs. Chan and Everall, Sherry Henderson RN and the incredible nurses of Palliative Care and Hospice, we are so thankful for the care and compassion you each showed to Dad. We remain indebted to you for making his final journey a gentle, loving experience. Per Dad's request there will not be a service but a private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Care Group in Thunder Bay (Palliative Care/Hospice) or to the charity of your choice, would be deeply appreciated.Online condolences
