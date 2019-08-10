|
Mr. Harvey John Knuuttila, age 82 years, started his new journey and ended his time here with us on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in his residence at Pioneer Ridge.
Born September 11, 1936, Harvey's quest for learning and passion for knowledge remained up until his passing. He was a man who loved nature and wildlife and his spirit will always remain at his camp in Shebandewan. Harvey had a sense of humour and can and will always be remembered from those whose lives he touched.
His last years of life at Pioneer Ridge Long Term Care were a perfect fit as they promoted the intellectual side of Harvey. Heartfelt thank you to Judy, and all the nursing staff that cared for him, as well as Mary in admin.
Harvey leaves behind 2 daughters, a stepdaughter, stepson, and their families. He was predeceased by Trish Dubery on August 8, 2017.
As per Harvey's request, cremation as taken place and there will be no service. If friends so desire, donations may be made in Harvey's memory to a charity of choice.