Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Knuuttila
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey John Knuuttila


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey John Knuuttila Obituary

Mr. Harvey John Knuuttila, age 82 years, started his new journey and ended his time here with us on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in his residence at Pioneer Ridge.

Born September 11, 1936, Harvey's quest for learning and passion for knowledge remained up until his passing. He was a man who loved nature and wildlife and his spirit will always remain at his camp in Shebandewan. Harvey had a sense of humour and can and will always be remembered from those whose lives he touched.

His last years of life at Pioneer Ridge Long Term Care were a perfect fit as they promoted the intellectual side of Harvey. Heartfelt thank you to Judy, and all the nursing staff that cared for him, as well as Mary in admin.

Harvey leaves behind 2 daughters, a stepdaughter, stepson, and their families. He was predeceased by Trish Dubery on August 8, 2017.

As per Harvey's request, cremation as taken place and there will be no service. If friends so desire, donations may be made in Harvey's memory to a charity of choice.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.