On a beautiful spring morning, in her 97th year, Hazel Annie Boorman left this world, peacefully and at her home in Hogarth Riverview Manor. Hazel was prepared for, as she put it, her next chapter. Hazel spent her entire life living in Thunder Bay. She was the only child of Daisy and Bert Christy. Hazel met the love of her life, John William (Bill) Boorman. They married on Friday, February 13, 1942, just 10 days prior to Bill deploying overseas with the RCAF. They spent many wonderful years together, raising their 2 daughters; Cheryl (Glen) McLeod and Cyndi (Warren) Brinkman. Bill predeceased Hazel in 2007. Over the decades, Hazel and Bill travelled the world and happily spent their winters in sunny Florida, golfing and walking on the beaches. There was, however, no place like home. Hazel loved Thunder Bay with the lake and the mountains. She would often sit and gaze at the beauty of Mt. McKay. Hazel was an avid reader and it was a rare day when she did not have a book or newspaper in her hand or at her side. She looked forward to going to the McLeod's for dinner and a game of cards to follow. She was thrilled when she was able to beat Cheryl and Glen. Hazel was always up for an outing, be it a shopping and lunch trip with Cyndi or a stroll around the grounds with Warren. Hazel loved her granddaughters, Meaghan (Rich, step-daughter Madison) Roeck, Becky (Scott) Clayton and Jessica (James Mulcahy) Brinkman. Nothing would make ‘Nannie” happier than a ‘good ole chinwag' with the girls. She was proud of her family and happy that with the arrival of Charlee and Addison Clayton there were 4 generations of “Boorman women.” Hazel loved a good laugh; she also loved a good cry. Hazel was known for her big earrings, having her nails done and, of course, always having a supply of really good chocolate tucked away in a secret spot. She told wonderful, detailed stories as she had a memory that was amazing. She was always up for trying something new and became quite fond of the arts and crafts she learned at Hogarth. Hazel was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. We will miss her elegance, her sense of humour, her compassion, her fortitude and her strength. She was caring and kind and full of grace. We know that she has been reunited with Bill and they will be forever, together. A huge thank you to Hazel's other “family,” the staff at Hogarth who always treated her with respect and dignity. Hazel was very, very fond of her friends on 3 South. A memorial service for Hazel will be held at a later date. She loved pansies, so, if you are able to do so, plant some on her behalf. She would like that.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 9, 2020.
Send Flowers
May 9, 2020
I always will remember Hazel and Bill from Thistle Crescent. They were wonderful neighbours and some of the funniest people I knew that were friends or neighbours of my parents - especially Hazel! Its sad to see all the former neighbours pass on but many have lived long and wonderful lives. Condolences to all of her family.
Rob Zuback
Neighbor
May 9, 2020
May 9, 2020
Cheryl and Glen..very sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom. I remember her elegance and strong values. A very lovely woman. Our condolences. Brenda and Len
Brenda Len
May 9, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Hazels passing. Hazel was our father, Peters, first cousin and he is deeply saddened by the news of her death. Sincere condolences to your family.
The Christy
Family
