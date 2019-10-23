|
Miss Hazel Woods passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice on Sunday, October 20, 2019 in her 90th year. She was born February 18, 1929 in Port Arthur, Ontario. She spent many years in Dorion before the family relocated to Port Arthur. Hazel continued residing in the family home spending many years caring for her mother. She was a long time employee in Quality Control at Abitibi Provincial Papers. As her health declined her most recent residence was Chartwell (Arundel) where she made many good friends and appreciated the excellent care of the staff. Hazel's faith and church were very important to her. She was an active volunteer in her church and she cherished the many friendships she made over the years. As the last of the Woods family she was predeceased by her parents Elizabeth and Richard Woods, sister Helen Blakeley, brothers Stan, Ernie, Clifford, Sheldon, as well as nephews Ross and Reg, Bryan and David. Surviving are nieces Sharon Taylor, Dianne Parsons, Bev O'Flaherty, Barb Bell, Donna Ell and Penny Woods, nephews Allen, Tom, Murray and Bruce Woods. The family wishes to acknowledge the care provided by Dr. Karlene Gleeson and staff of Mountdale Clinic, TBRHSC, Oncology unit, Dr. Kevin Miller, the physicians and staff of St. Joseph's Palliative Care and Hospice Units and the wonderful volunteers from Hospice Northwest. Hazel's long time friendship with Karen Wilson was a true source of support. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at Grace Church on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m with fellowship to follow. Interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.Please sign the
