It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Heather Ann Heibein (Culley) of Thunder Bay at the age of 77. Heather died at 12:40am Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with her husband Bill holding her hand as he has done for the past 60 years.
Heather was born in Toronto in 1942. She was a graduate of the University of Toronto and moved to Thunder Bay in 1973 with her family after realizing the desolate beauty of the Thunder Bay area to be far Superior to Southern Ontario.
Heather is survived by her loving husband Bill; son Jeff (Debs Sterling) and their children Teague and Willa of Arlington, Virginia; daughter Jenn (Rory Lawford) and their children Liam and Kieran of Saskatoon; sister-in-law Sasha Culley and her children Ian and Cynthia; her horses, Crystal, Tequila, and Chloe; dogs Arthur and Hamish (alias Shorty); and The Bird.
In compliance with Heather's wishes, there will be no formal ceremony at this time. Some of her ashes will be buried behind the barn with her deceased dogs and horses. Some will be carefully spread downwind over the beaver pond. The remainder will end up in the O'Connor Cemetery, Kakabeka Falls at such time as her husband is willing to join her.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at a time to be determined in the future, when we will party like the old days.