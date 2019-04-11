|
Heather Lynn Iserhoff was taken unexpectedly from us on April 5, 2019 at the age of 26 years. She was born on November 18, 1992 at the Port Arthur Hospital in Thunder Bay.
Heather will be forever missed by her loving parents Lucille and Rodney Iserhoff, brother Brent (Bebes), Kimberley (sister-in-law), sister Amy (Sissy), nieces and nephews Kayan (Nephlen), Kaiya Bear, Lainey Girl (Sassy Pants), Jase (Baby Bebes). She will also be missed by her loving dog Izzy and goofy dog Chess, her best friend Amber Bouchard (Babee), her partner Kyler Ackewance, and her loving granny Irene Wesley. She will be remembered by many aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews in which there are too many to name; as well as friends in Thunder Bay, Longlac, Toronto, Grand Prairie Alberta and Newfoundland.
She was predeceased by her grandparents Roy and Genevieve Echum, cousins Darren, Matthew, Cameron and favourite auntie Laurie.
Heather attended Humber College in Toronto. She lived in Grand Prairie, Alberta, working as a Medivac First Responder before moving back home to study as a Paramedic at Confederation College where she recently graduated.
She loved playing hockey and baseball as much as she loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, hiking, camping and travelling; enjoying trips to Mazatlan and Cancun, Mexico.
A Celebration of Heather's Life will take place at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre officiated by Rev. Fr. Marco Ladao. Visitation for family and friends will take place from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Heather's name to a charity of choice.