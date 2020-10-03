

January 29th, 1938 –

September 26th, 2020



It is with sincere sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Heather McLeod. She died peacefully at her residence at Hogarth Riverside Manor after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by her sister, Donna Siciliano; niece, Teri-Lee Backor (Sue); nephew, John Siciliano; great-nephews, Justin (Katie) & Jordan Backor, Jonathon Siciliano; great-nieces, Amy & Kylie Siciliano. Predeceased by her grandfather William Smith, parents Isobel & Tommy McLeod, brother-in-law Sam Siciliano. Heather attended Prospect Avenue public school, Hillcrest Vocational High School and graduated King's Business College. Heather was a Naval Reserve which is where she got the travel bug and she was able to pursue that interest later in her life, she even worked in an equestrian stable as a groom in England. Heather was also a member of the Port Arthur Girls Pipeband, which she enjoyed immensely. She worked for Thunder Bay Hydro upon graduation and then the Ontario Government. She was transferred to Toronto where she resided for many years, she made numerous new friendships which were held strong, long after she returned back home to Thunder Bay, where she retired from the Department of Agriculture. Heather was extremely active in the horse community both here in Thunder Bay as well as Toronto, as she brought her trusted horse "Dusty" with her when she was transferred. Heather shared her love of horses with her niece Teri-Lee who ended up competing with her horse "Tidy". Heather enjoyed all aspects of horsemanship and developed long lasting friendships. Later, when she could no longer ride, she attended various equine events and video taped for anyone who wanted it. She was in great demand! While in Toronto, Heather enjoyed playing polo with Dusty at the riding stables with friends. Horses took up most of Heathers free time, however she got great enjoyment attending her great-nephew's hockey games. Camping was another passion of Heathers and she treasured the times that her great-nephew Jordy went with her. You would also find Heather at all of the dog competitions cheering on Sue & Teri. The family would very much like to thank the staff of Hogarth Riverview Manor where Heather lived out her final years. They took great care of her at her time of need. In lieu of flowers, Heather would like donations made to the Thunder Bay Humane Society. As per Heather's request, there will be no funeral services.