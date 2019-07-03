|
Mr. Hector MacDonald, age 84 years, passed away at home on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Hector was born in Fort William on November 17, 1934. He worked as a Grain Inspector for Saskatchewan Wheat Pool until retirement. He enjoyed fishing and golfing and was a lover of animals, especially dogs and cats.
Hector is survived by his twin sister, Chris Lloyd of Vancouver; brothers Ian of Ottawa and Bill (Rosalee) of Thunder Bay as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was predeceased by his wife Judy in 2011; his parents and sister Henrietta.
A private interment will take place at a later date in Mountainview Cemetery. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Hector to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.
