The family sadly announce the passing of Heidi Bergquist of Dauphin Manitoba formerly of Thunder Bay Ontario March 31, 2020 at 79 years of age. Was married to Ray Bergquist for 58 years until his passing in 2015. Family and friends were very important to mom and was real happy for visits with them. She will be sadly missed by her children Barbara Bergquist, Michael (Dianne) Bergquist and Teresa (Greg) Loucks. Also by Marylou (Wes) Schroeder and Margaret (Bill) Spiroupolos. And her Grandchildren Ray, Brandi, Melissa, Kimberly, Crystal, Melanie, Sarah, Leeann, Daniel, Dylan and Nolan. as well as many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also survived by Brother In-Law Robert Foreman, Sister In-Law Meg (Phil) Watson. She was predeceased by her Mom and Dad, Brother Peter, Sisters Edith and Gisela. As per Mom's wishes cremation has already taken place and a service will be held in Thunder Bay at a later date. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital.

