It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Heikki Juhani Vuorela, age 69 years on Friday, October 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Heikki was born on December 28, 1949 in Merikarvia, Finland to parents Vilho and Saima Vuorela. As a young man, Heikki served in the Finnish Army, he later moved to Sweden for work. He immigrated to Canada in 1981, where he met the love of his life Birgit. They married in 1984 and shared two wonderful daughters together. In Canada, he worked for Thompson Timber, Hoito Restaurant and most recently his own business Heikki's Home Baking. He was best known for his Rye Bread and Finnish Coffee Bread, such was sold in various stores around the city as well as internationally. In his spare time he enjoyed nature photography, loved history, reading and music. Recently, Heikki travelled to Grenada to celebrate Saara and Shaka's wedding and looked forward to many trips back to the island. Heikki was a longtime member of Hilldale Lutheran Church, he spent many hours volunteering making finnish pancakes for youth events.
Heikki will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 35 years Birgit, by his daughters Outi and Saara (Shaka), his brother Heimo in Finland, as well as Shaka's family in Grenada, his grand-puppy Bowie and his furball the cat Lulu as well as numerous family and friends in Sweden and Finland. He was predeceased by his parents Vilho and Saima Vuorela, uncles Lauri and Heikki Vuorela and cousin Aini Nicolaichuk.
The family wishes to thank the Neurology and Palliative doctors and nurses at the TBRHSC for their care and compassion and for going above and beyond until the end.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Hilldale Lutheran Church, 321 Hilldale Road with Rev. Jari Lathinen officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hilldale Lutheran Church or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com