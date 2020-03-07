|
|
Dr. Heiko Baunemann, F.R.C.S. (C),
F.S.O.G.C., F.A.C.O.G.
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Heiko Baunemann of Thunder Bay, Ontario at the age of 84. Dr. Baunemann passed away at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 with Verlie, his loving wife of 55 years, at his side.
Heiko was born July 28, 1935, in Quakenbrück, Germany, the second child of Henriette and Heinrich Baunemann. Heiko was born during a time of great unrest with the beginning of World War II and his family was required to move many times during his childhood. Despite this challenge, Heiko always excelled in school, becoming fluent in Latin and Greek and graduated in 1955 from the prestigious Gymnasium Carolinum High School (est. 804, and founded by Charlemagne) in Osnabrück, Germany. In 1960, Heiko graduated from Medical School at the University of Münster in Germany.
Heiko decided to further pursue his medical training in the United States, arriving in New York City on January 20, 1961. From there he trained as a resident at the Muhlenberg Hospital in Plainfield, New Jersey and at Women's College Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland from January to August of 1962.
In order to stay in North America to complete his residency, Heiko moved to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and specialized in Obstetrics, Gynecology and Surgery at the Royal University Hospital. Saskatoon is where Heiko would meet the love of his life, Verlie Esther Qualman. Verlie was a registered nurse working at the Saskatoon City Hospital. They were married on June 6, 1964 at St Paul's Cathedral in Saskatoon.
Heiko and Verlie moved to Baltimore, Maryland in 1964 where Heiko underwent further training at Johns Hopkins University Hospital, and Verlie worked as the Head Nurse in the operating room.
In 1968, Heiko and Verlie moved to Thunder Bay, Ontario. Heiko joined the Port Arthur Clinic on February 15, 1968 as an Obstetrician and Gynecologist, and spent the next 52 years caring for patients in Thunder Bay and the surrounding region. Heiko practiced out of the Port Arthur General Hospital and St. Joseph's General Hospital, where he was the Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology for several years. Over his career, Heiko delivered thousands of babies; including numerous New Year's babies and a set of triplets. Heiko practiced Obstetrics for so long that he delivered many grandchildren of his original patients. In 2018, Heiko was recognized by the Ontario Medical Association for over 50 years of outstanding service. Heiko lived for his work, dedicating his life to his practice and his patients; he always said that he never wanted to retire and remained steadfast in his resolve, as he never did.
Heiko was well-known for his long, daily early morning and afternoon walks throughout Port Arthur, and more recently at Intercity Mall. The consummate student, Heiko had a passion for reading history and medical journals; he was always interested in learning something new. Heiko was a great fan of European soccer and Formula 1 racing. His love of F1 racing took him to the Montreal Grand Prix in 2005 to cheer on his favourite driver, Michael Schumacher.
Dr. Heiko Baunemann is predeceased by his mother Henriette Margaretha Anna Baunemann (Luthje), father Johann Wilhelm Heinrich Baunemann, sister Gisela Malseed and brother Ihno Baunemann. Heiko is survived by his wife, Verlie Baunemann (Qualman), his children, Christine Baunemann (Kevin Berube), Dr. Carol Ott (Greg Ott), and John Baunemann (Margeaux Baunemann). Heiko leaves behind eight grandchildren: Samuel, Benjamin, Adam, Grace, Evan, Colin, Parker and Paxton. Heiko is also survived by his brother Edo Baunemann, sisters Etha Klein and Irmgard Manno-Kortz and many nephews and nieces throughout Germany.
We would like to offer our sincere gratitude to the doctors and nurses of St Michael's Hospital and the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for their excellent care.
Dr. Baunemann's funeral service and burial took place at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto on February 20, 2020. Heiko chose Mount Pleasant Cemetary as his final resting place as he found peace in his many walks inside its gates. A Celebration of Life will be held in Thunder Bay at a later date.
If desired, donations can be made in his honour to the Thunder Bay Health Sciences Foundation, Our Hearts at Home Cardiovascular Fundraising Campaign at OurHeartsatHome.ca