Surrounded by family, Hein Joachim Hell, age 90 years, passed away peacefully, on Monday September 7th, 2020 at Hogarth Riverview Manor.

Born in Berlin, Germany, Hein immigrated to Canada in 1951.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, who he met in a Great Lakes Paper Company bush camp where she was working alongside the camp bull cook. Margarete Hildegard (Quast) had also emigrated from Germany in 1953.

Together, "Heinz and Margaret" built a life together focused on their children. Having grown up under difficult circumstances in his youth, Heinz epitomized the meaning of selfless. He spent the better part of his life working in the "bush" weekdays and travelling home weekends where his wife cared for his growing family. Anyone who knew him would be challenged to name someone with a stronger work ethic.

Heinz is survived by his children Rose (Dale) Turner, Carolyn Doupe, Ron (Kelly) and Ken; grandchildren Coleman (Savhanna), Alexis, Raymond (Kate Humphries), Kristy Doupe and Patricia Doupe (Derek Wellington) and great grandchildren.

A special thank you to all the staff from (St Joseph's Care Group) Hogarth Riverview Manor 6th Floor South for the outstanding level of care you provided for our father and who continue to care for the love of Hein's life also on 6 South.

As per Hein's wishes there will be no service. Cremation has taken place and family are gathering to remember him. If desired, donations to St. Joseph's Care Group or to the charity of your choice in Hein's memory.

Online condolences may be made through
www.nwfainc.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
