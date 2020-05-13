It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Heinz Werner Rosenfeld. Vati, age 95, slipped away on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at the Pioneer Ridge long term care facility. Heinz and his loving wife Edith, and their three sons, all born in Germany, emigrated to Canada in 1958. Their arrival in Fort William/Port Arthur satisfied Vati's desire for a new "pioneering " start and broader opportunities for his family. Heinz had acquired vital electrical and technical training in Germany. These skills served him well during his employment with Ace Motor Electric and later on with Westinghouse Electric Corporation. He worked for Westinghouse in various capacities until his retirement. Vati was very sports orientated. He loved gymnastics and volunteered his time to help coach in high school gym clubs. In his late forties, he became an avid cross-country skier. It inspired his 4th son Bryan to take up competitive cross-country skiing. Vati considered himself "among the experts". It was a well-earned designation arising mostly out of single-minded, obstinate effort. He also thought of himself as a pioneering, rugged individualist. He demonstrated that by single-handedly (with the help of his predeceased "Schwager", Heinz Busch) building a "camp" on Island Lake with nothing but hand tools. The Island Lake Camp was his pride and joy and continues to be a place for extended family gatherings. After retirement, Heinz and his wife Edith spent many weeks each year touring North America, particularly the national parks. He was fascinated by the natural landscape and the geology of all manner of canyons. Vati is survived by his sons Harald (Janni), Hartmut (Debbie) and Bryan, daughter- in-law Ruth Murdoch; 4 grandsons, 1 granddaughter , 4 great grandchildren and other extended family members and friends in Germany and North America. In addition to his wife Edith of 74 years, he was predeceased by his 3rd son Michael. The family would like to extend their appreciation for the care and love shown by all staff from Pioneer Ridge that came in contact with Heinz. The date of his interment, after cremation, in Mountain View Cemetery is pending. It will be a small gathering consisting mostly of immediate family. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 13, 2020.