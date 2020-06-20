July 24, 1921 - June 1, 2020



Passed away peacefully at Wilkes Terrace, Terrace Bay, at age 98. She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Timmerman, Picture Butte, AB; son, Terry, Terrace Bay (Wilkes Terrace); granddaughter Amy Johnson, Picture Butte, AB; grandson Stan Timmerman (Carole), Canal Flats, BC; great grandchildren; Chantel Johnson, AB, Brandon Hulme, BC; great great grandchildren; Hunter and Hannah Mutter, AB. She was predeceased by husband Harry in 1979, brother Allan Suni, an infant son and parents Anton and Hilja Suni. Helen was born in Port Arthur (Thunder Bay) in 1921. After finishing her schooling, she worked at Powell Equipment in the office. She joined St. John's Ambulance in 1937 for first aid and home nursing training, and in 1942 joined the VAD nurses at Port Arthur General Hospital as a part-time aide; some of the care involved German POW's from Neys, an armed guard was always present. She married Harry in 1945 and lived in Port Arthur until he transferred to the Schreiber Hydro Commission, as line superintendent in 1952. While there Helen took up her St. John work, teaching first aid and home nursing. Helen was the prime founder of the Schreiber Nursing and Combined Division (included men). The units attended many area functions, such as parades, fish derbies and fairs. One of the most notable was the CPR Canadian mishap near Terrace Bay in 1965. Helen received the Life Member Serving Sister Award from St. John Ambulance in 1964. It was presented by Gov. General Vanier at the Parliament buildings in Ottawa. Many federal and provincial officials were at the gala event. She remained active in St. John's Anglican Church as a member of the women's group and organist when needed. Helen was a member of the Schreiber - Terrace Bay Order of the Eastern Star, serving three terms at Worthy Matron and was also a life member of Argyle Chapter #10, Thunder Bay. After Harry's retirement, they moved to Oliver BC, where Helen continued teaching first aid and worked as an LPN at the Regional Okanagan Hospital. After Harry's passing, she and Terry moved back to Schreiber in the mid 80's. She often accompanied Rev. John Sovereign to the Chapel Service at McCausland Hospital, and was church organist for 10 years.Due to failing health, Helen was moved to Wilkes Terrace in 2014. A memorial is to be held at a later date.