|
|
April 10, 1930 - Feb. 14, 2013
In Loving Memory of
Our Dear Mom
Our lives go on without you,
But nothing is the same,
We have to hide our heartaches,
When someone speaks
your name.
Sad are the hearts that love you,
Silent tears still fall,
Living our lives without you,
Is the hardest part of all.
You did so many things for us,
Your heart was kind and true,
And when we needed someone,
We could always count on you.
The special years will not return,
When we were all together,
But with the love within
our hearts,
You will walk with us forever
~Love, daughter Linda and sons Bill, Tom, Gary
and Families