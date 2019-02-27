|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Helen Johnson announce her passing on Monday, February 25, 2019 after a brief illness. Helen was born July 23rd, 1925 in Glasgow Scotland to David and Margaret Gowans. She was a devoted mother to her 3 sons and their families. Helen gave nothing but love and strength to all that knew her. She could easily make you smile and laugh with her silly sense of humour and demeanor. Now that GG's at peace she saying
Helen enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, travelling, shopping, knitting, reading and most importantly having chips (aka French Fries). Her first job was at the Pickle Factory during the war in Glasgow. She moved to Canada in 1957 and worked as a nurse's aide on the paediatric ward at the Port Arthur General Hospital. She then worked in central supply until she retired. She worked very hard to provide and care for her family. Helen was the heart of the family, the pillar of strength and was kind to not only her family but to anyone she met.
Helen is survived by her son Allen Murray, sister Jean McGhee and daughter in law Jane Murray. Granddaughters Heather Filice (Bud), Laura Chard (Ron), Karen Murray (Kerry), Lynn Murray, Erinn Riutta (Chris), and Stephanie Murray. Great grandchildren Corey, Jonathan, Kalie, Morgan, Elissa, Emma, Sydney and Jamieson. She will also be greatly missed by special friends Leila, Holly and Chris. She was predeceased by the father of her sons John Terrance Murray, her husband Ray Johnson, 2 siblings in Scotland, sons Terrance and David (Donna) Murray.
A very special thank you to all the wonderful and caring staff that provided such respectful care and love to our GG. The staff at both Jasper Place and Pioneer Ridge Plaza 1 are amazing people and treated her as family. As per Helen's wishes there will be no service. Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Helen's name to Pioneer Ridge Resident Outdoor Spaces (butterfly garden).
“Cheerio…Pip Pip and all that”.
Until we meet again GG, I love you better.