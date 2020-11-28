1/1
Helen Josephine Sandberg
Helen Josephine Sandberg, peacefully at home, Wednesday 25th November, 2020, in her 94th year.

Born 20th December, 1926 in Port Arthur, ON (now Thunder Bay), she enjoyed travelling and will be missed by friends from home and abroad. Jo was the gentle ruler of the office of Dr. Jean-Marc Klein for many years and, later, of Apex Investigation until her retirement. Her great love of music brought joy to many over the years.  An accomplished pianist, she played professionally and released a CD whilst also volunteering at retirement homes throughout the city.  

Survived by her son, Glenn (now here),  nieces Gail McCormack (Kelly), Sherry Dysievick (Ron), of Thunder Bay, other relatives, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her husband Harrison Gustav Sandberg; parents Andrew Joseph and Alice Martha Phalen; brother Edward Joseph Phalen, and sister Margaret Irene Phalen.  

Requiem Mass for the late Helen Josephine Sandberg will be held in the Church of St. Michael and All Angels at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, 1st December, 2020 with Rev. Enid Pow officiating. Visitation for family and friends, Monday evening after 6 p.m. in the Everest Funeral Chapel, 299 Waverley St. at Algoma, with Vigil Prayers offered at 7 p.m. in the Chapel, led by Father Victor DeGagne.

As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the visitation and funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.

If friends so desire, donations may be made to St. Micheal and All Angels Anglican Church.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Everest Of Thunder Bay
299 Waverley St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7B 5Z7
807-344-1121
