It is with great sadness that the family of Helen Joyce Reid (nee Holmes), 79, of Victoria, BC, announce her passing after a courageous battle with cancer. Joyce died peacefully on February 11, 2019 in the company of her husband and children in the Victoria Hospice. Joyce is survived by her husband of 57 wonderful years, Michael, her three children, Jeff (Karen) of Brandon, MB, Chris of Vancouver, BC, and Allyson (Jeff) of Victoria, BC as well as her brother Herb Holmes (Shannon) of Stony Plain, AB. She was predeceased by her parents, Ed and Lena Holmes of Schreiber and her brother Allan Holmes of Ponemah, MB. She also leaves behind 3 grandchildren, Sean, Myles and Candace, as well as numerous other relatives, friends and former students who will miss her greatly and remember her as a quiet, kind and generous person. Joyce was born in Port Arthur, Ontario on September 21, 1939. She lived most of her life in Schreiber, ON, with short periods in Fort Frances, ON, Toronto, Thunder Bay and Victoria. After a whirlwind romance, she and Mike married in August, 1961. As a graduate of the Ontario Teacher's College, the vast majority of Joyce's professional career was spent as an elementary school teacher in the Schreiber public school. Although she taught in several grade levels, she found her true calling dealing with children in kindergarten and grade 1. After several years of part time study while teaching full time, Joyce was able to achieve a personal and professional milestone when she was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from Lakehead University. Much of Joyce's leisure time was devoted to her painting. She was a prodigious artist and examples of her talent can be found in many places in NW Ontario and beyond. Once into a well-deserved retirement, Joyce and Mike travelled extensively to various global destinations and spent several winters in Venice, Florida. In May, 2016, Joyce and Mike sold the home they had built themselves and in which they raised their children and left their beloved Schreiber for Victoria to be closer to two of their children and to get away from the cold winters. Cremation has taken place and the urn will be placed in the Schreiber columbarium in July, 2019. A celebration of Joyce's life will take place in Schreiber at the same time with details to be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Victoria Hospice, where she received excellent, compassionate care in the final days of her life.
https://www.victoriahospice.org/donate