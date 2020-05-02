On the early afternoon of April 23rd, our Mother, Helen passed away peacefully of natural causes, in the care of her last best friend & granddaughter Kory. In these times we were blessed to have had Kory at Pinewood Court for Mom & all of us.



Helen was born April 6 1930 to parents Julia (Danilevitch) & William Charban. She attended Heath Park School & Vocational. After graduation she started her career at the Royal Bank. In 1986 she retired from Lakehead Credit Union (now Copperfin) as Treasurer Manager. She truly enjoyed her time there with staff & members. After retirement she spent many years volunteering at West Thunder Community Center, making many new friends. Helen also shared her life with many dogs (& 1 cat) & gave them all amazing lives. She loved to take them for walks around the family home on Edward St. and meet friends old & new.



Helen married David Slobodian on Sept 3 1949 and they spent almost 60 years together until his passing in 2009. They spent many happy times with the Olesko, Nykyforiak, Sloboda & Repuska Gang. Also at Surprise Lake where family & friends were always welcomed. Many have fond memories of those days.



Survived by Daughters Wendy (Allan Grant) & Tammy. Mom always said it was the birth of her grandchildren Alex (Stephanie Scarcello) & Kory (Derek Reinelt) Pecchia and David (Alexandra) & Nikolas Grant that helped her fight & survive cancer. Mom also welcomed Allan's son, Jason (Elissa) later in life. Also survived by beloved youngest brother Joe (Joan) of Campbell River BC. Helen was always very close to her brothers.



Predeceased by Morris, Emil (Isabel)& Ernie (Noreen) Charban & sister in law Delores (Rick) Riddell. Helen was devastated by the loss of much-loved son in law Michael Pecchia & niece Charlene Slobodian.



Also survived by In Law's Marvin & Marilyn Slobodian Doreen Charban and Delores Charban & dearest friend Mary Olesko. Numerous nieces nephews & cousins also survive. She enjoyed spending time with each & every one.



Helen was a brave beloved & beautiful lady and will be forever missed by all.



We wish to thank the staff of Pinewood especially Blue Heron for the exceptional care they gave Mom during these times. As per Helen's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If so desired donations can be made to Northern Cancer Fund where Mom was given such great care those many years ago.



