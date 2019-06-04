Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Ylijoki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Kaarina Ylijoki

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Kaarina Ylijoki Obituary

1929-2019

We are deeply saddened to announce that Helen Kaarina Ylijoki passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 89 with her daughters by her side. She was born in Toholampi, Finland and immigrated to Canada as a young woman. Helen loved gardening, having saunas out at her camp, reading, travelling, visiting with friends, and being “Mummo” to her precious grandchildren. She worked hard to make sure her children received a good education. We will remember her for her kindness, quiet strength, and resilience.

Helen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her three daughters Heidi (Larry McChristie), Wendy and Sandy (David Pacholczak) and her five grandchildren Koen, Mason, Veronica, Amanda, and Jacob.

As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will follow later in the summer.

The family would like to thank all the staff at PR Cook apartments where Helen lived for the last several years. We are grateful for the wonderful care she received while living there. Helen recently moved to Bethammi Nursing Home and we would like to thank the staff on the third floor for their compassionate care especially during her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Heritage.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.