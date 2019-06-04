|
1929-2019
We are deeply saddened to announce that Helen Kaarina Ylijoki passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 89 with her daughters by her side. She was born in Toholampi, Finland and immigrated to Canada as a young woman. Helen loved gardening, having saunas out at her camp, reading, travelling, visiting with friends, and being “Mummo” to her precious grandchildren. She worked hard to make sure her children received a good education. We will remember her for her kindness, quiet strength, and resilience.
Helen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her three daughters Heidi (Larry McChristie), Wendy and Sandy (David Pacholczak) and her five grandchildren Koen, Mason, Veronica, Amanda, and Jacob.
As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will follow later in the summer.
The family would like to thank all the staff at PR Cook apartments where Helen lived for the last several years. We are grateful for the wonderful care she received while living there. Helen recently moved to Bethammi Nursing Home and we would like to thank the staff on the third floor for their compassionate care especially during her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Heritage.