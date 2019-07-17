Home

Helen Knutson

Helen Knutson In Memoriam


July 28, 1924 - July 17, 2006

We thought of you with love today,
But that is nothing new,
We thought about you yesterday,
and days before that too.
We think of you in silence,
We often speak your name,
Now all we have is memories,
and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is our keepsake,
with which we'll never part,
God has you in his keeping,
We have you in our hearts.

€€€€€€€€€€€€€€€

In memory of a beloved mother,
always remembered and
deeply missed:
Barbara (Kevin),
John (Marjorie), Glenna,
Tim (Lois),
Jocelyn (Mike)

€€€€€€€€€€€€€€€

In memory of a dear
grandmother
and great-grandmother:

Angela (Erin and Shannon), Sarah, Tim, Peter, Cindie (Hadi)
Sophia (Dale, Elizabeth),
Amanda (Tim, Matilda, Eleanor)
Allysa (Chris, Millicent), Jennifer
