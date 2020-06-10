Helen passed away at home after a lengthy battle with PSC, with family by her side. Helen was raised in Nipigon, Ontario the first baby girl born in the old Nipigon hospital during a power outage. She attended George O'Neil Elementary School, then graduated from the Special Commercial Program at Red Rock High School. After graduating, she began a career with Ontario Hydro at Cameron Falls. In 1970, she married Scott Harris from Dorion. After raising two children, Jodi-Lynn and Bradley, she continued a rewarding career as Administrative Assistant for OPG in Thunder Bay, where she made many friends. Her grandchildren Lonan, Seija and Kylen, and daughter-in-law, Andrea, were very dear to her. She was delighted to spend time with them and spent many extended vacations in Nanaimo. She adored watching the grandkids grow into unique individuals. She was a proud grandma who "loved them to the moon and back." Scott and Helen also enjoyed several trips to the East Coast to visit the Smith family and vacations in Mexico, Cuba and Hawaii. Helen was a creative soul, having tried her hand at sewing, pottery, and after retirement, watercolour painting at the 55 Plus centre. There she met, and kept, many cherished friends. Later in her convalescence, she began making one-of-a-kind pendants for family and friends using recycled materials. Helen enjoyed creating an oasis in her back yard and was always lugging home rocks, driftwood and yard sale treasures to enhance the terrain. Family and friends enjoyed many a pleasant afternoon admiring her handiwork from the back patio. She also got great pleasure from creating a summer-camp hideaway on the banks of the Wolf River and maintaining "Helen's Path" down along its shore. Her love of nature is evident in the paintings and décor she created for the camp. Helen was noted for her sisu, a resilience and determination that helped her overcome adversity. She will be fondly remembered for her quirky sense of humour. She could be quite the mischief-maker, as many family members and friends will attest, but pranks were her way of expressing affection for her hapless victims. If you reacted with good humour, you were a friend for life. Helen was predeceased by her parents, Sophie and Edward Dainio, and her brother, Alan. She is survived by husband Scott, daughter Jodi-lynn Velasquez (Ricardo), son Bradley (Andrea), grandchildren Lonan, Seija and Kylen Andrews Harris; sister Marilyn Chapman (Bill) of St. Thomas, Ontario, brother Neil Dainio (Darlene) of Sault Ste Marie, and brother Eino Dainio (Susan) of Winnipeg, mother-in-law Margaret Harris of Dorion and numerous relatives from both the Dainio and Harris families. The family wishes to acknowledge the special attention Helen received from the doctors and nurses over the past 8 years at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital, and notably her specialist, Dr. Cooper, and her staff at Liver Care Northwest; the Liver Transplant Team at London University Hospital; home nursing caregivers at Paramed, Bayshore and St. Elizabeth Care Groups; and Dr. Hutchinson and the LHINS Palliative Care Unit. Their expertise and caring support were critical in helping look after Helen both in hospital and at home. A proper celebration of Helen's life will take place soon after COVID's departure. Should folks desire, donations to the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital would be appreciated. The family would also ask you to consider filling out your organ donor card. beadonor.ca (Trillium Gift of Life).
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.