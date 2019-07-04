Home

Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DaVinci Centre
1933 - 2019
November 1, 1933 –
June 28, 2019

Helen Marie Lambert, aged 85 years, passed away peacefully at home on June 28, 2019. Helen was born in St. Catharine's, Ontario and attended local schools. She worked for many years in food service and as a physician's assistant at Fort William Clinic. She was married to Errol Lambert on August 25, 1954 and had five sons: James (Tammy), Richard (Patti), Alan (Karen), Kevin and Michael (MaryAnn). Her family was her proudest accomplishment, especially her grandchildren who gave her much joy. She is predeceased by her husband Errol (Bud) and survived by her sons; 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She enjoyed watching sports, especially golf and baseball, gardening, the family camp at Northern Light Lake and being with her dog and cat. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the DaVinci Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be greatly appreciated.

www.jenkens-funeral.ca
