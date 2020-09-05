1/1
Helen Mary Kroker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


May 7th 1942-Sept. 1st 2020
Helen passed away peacefully and on her terms with her son and cousin by her side. Helen was born in Cornwall, ON, at 28 days old she moved to Hearst, ON and at 8 yrs. old she moved to Port Arthur. She enjoyed Bingo and Casinos playing Keno. She loved all animals and a lot of her recent time was spent watching animal videos on YouTube and facebook. Starting at 15yrs. old she worked at numerous jobs waitressing, laundromats, bricklayers helper, even welding rollover bars in stock cars when she was a teenager. But her real passion was for helping others starting with her grandparents who raised her, and ending with her dear friend Albert Pereczky. She was predeceased in 2009 by her husband Ernest, grandparents John and Elizabeth McAllister mother Mary Matson brothers Tom and Edward Matson. She is survived by her son Eugene (Lizzy) sister Mabel Deighton sister Judy (Jim) & nephew Christopher Dempsey. Cousins Dave (Jill) McAllister Dyan, Gary, Shirley, June, Robert, Patsy, Mary, Linda and many more. She held a very special place in her heart for her niece Jennifer and her nephew Mathew. She will be sadly missed by all her friends and remaining family. As per her wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved