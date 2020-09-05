

May 7th 1942-Sept. 1st 2020



Helen passed away peacefully and on her terms with her son and cousin by her side. Helen was born in Cornwall, ON, at 28 days old she moved to Hearst, ON and at 8 yrs. old she moved to Port Arthur. She enjoyed Bingo and Casinos playing Keno. She loved all animals and a lot of her recent time was spent watching animal videos on YouTube and facebook. Starting at 15yrs. old she worked at numerous jobs waitressing, laundromats, bricklayers helper, even welding rollover bars in stock cars when she was a teenager. But her real passion was for helping others starting with her grandparents who raised her, and ending with her dear friend Albert Pereczky. She was predeceased in 2009 by her husband Ernest, grandparents John and Elizabeth McAllister mother Mary Matson brothers Tom and Edward Matson. She is survived by her son Eugene (Lizzy) sister Mabel Deighton sister Judy (Jim) & nephew Christopher Dempsey. Cousins Dave (Jill) McAllister Dyan, Gary, Shirley, June, Robert, Patsy, Mary, Linda and many more. She held a very special place in her heart for her niece Jennifer and her nephew Mathew. She will be sadly missed by all her friends and remaining family. As per her wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no service.