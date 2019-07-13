|
Mrs. Helen McLeod passed away suddenly at home Sat. June 29, 2019. She was predeceased in death by loving husband Cecil John McLeod. She has left a huge hole in our little family, but we take comfort knowing she is no longer unwell. Mom you were deeply loved by us all and we told you so as often as we could. You showed us your love in so many ways by always putting us before your own needs. You were so selfless and supportive and always wanting the best for all of us. Missing our evenings and shared meals together and we are grateful we had you so close to watch Lakin growing up. These special memories will comfort us going forward and we are grateful for them. Left behind to mourn your immense loss daughter Catherine, husband Harri "son" , and of course the one who had her heart, beautiful granddaughter Lakin. Cremation has taken place and as per Helen's wishes there will be no service. Should friends so desire a donation in Helen's name to the would be appreciated. Online condolences
