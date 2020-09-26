1/1
Helen Paluck
Helen Paluck, aged 94, passed away peacefully with family by her side on September 23, 2020 at her residence Hogarth Riverview Manor. She was born on July 6, 1926 to Dmytro and Mary Bailuk in Ukraina, Manitoba. In 1944 she married the love of her life Mike Paluck and together they reaised three children Shirley (James) Anderson, Edward (Teresa) Paluck, Valerie (Steve) Kettridge. Helen is also Baba to 8 grandchildren and 9 great granchildren. Helen worked at Canada Bread, Star Bakery and as a cake decorator at Safeway until her retirement. She was famous for her perogies, cabbage rolls, and other authentic Ukrainian dishes. She loved to knit and crochet numerous afghans, mittens, slippers and dishcloths all for family and friends. You could always find her working in her yard or baking her famous lemon cake for her grandchildren. She was a member of the Church of the Transfiguration where she spent many hours with her friends making perogies and hosting teas and playing bingo. Helen is predeceased by her husband Mike Paluck in 1977 and siblings Nick, Mike, Nellie, Ann, Betty and John. As per Helen's wishes a private interment will be held for the family. Special thanks to all the staff at Spruce Grove, Hogarth Riverview Manor for the care and attention they gave our mother.

Helen Paluck will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
