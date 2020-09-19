Helen Paradis, resident of Hogarth Riverview Manor, passed away on September 12, 2020 at the age of 97. Helen was born January 18, 1923 in Fort William, Ontario to Frank and Agnes Hvezda. She had six siblings, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Helen attended St. Peter's Separate School and later attended Selkirk High School. During the war years Helen was employed at Canada Car as a welder on aircraft assembly and later at the John Inglis munitions factory in Toronto. Helen also worked as a nurse's aide at McKellar Hospital. On July 12, 1949 Helen married Clement Arthur Paradis in Fort William, Ontario. And together they raised two children in a home they built in the township of North Neebing. Together they lived in that house for over 55 years. Helen will always be remembered by those who knew her as a hardworking and affable person, always willing to lend a helping hand. She was a long term parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church, actively involved for many years in the CWL. For years she belonged to the Moose Lodge and enjoyed many of their social functions. It was on these occasions she got the chance to "dress to the nines" and go dancing with Clem. Growing up Helen enjoyed sports, especially figure skating in which she excelled. She loved to dance, especially to Latin music. She and Clem had a large music collection and loved to entertain in their home. She was an excellent cook and baker; legendary for her pies. Clem and Helen enjoyed many years of camping and fishing with their children and friends. They also enjoyed summer travels to many locations where Clem worked. In later years they enjoyed yearly trips to Florida for the winter where Helen's brother John had a resort near Clearwater: In addition to many summers spent at John's Camp at Whitefish Lake. Helen will be missed by her children, Joy (Ken) McKirdy of Marathon, David (Vanhom) of Winnipeg and granddaughter Morgan (Patrick) of New York City. She is survived by her sister Theresa Bevilacqua of Hogarth Riverview Manor as well as many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her husband Clement in 2005, parents Frank and Agnes, brothers Joseph, Frank, Peter and John, and sister Anne Wywrot. A private family graveside service was held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



On line condolences at:

www.jenkens-funeral.ca

