|
|
Mrs. Helen Pichor (nee DeFelippo), age 77 years, passed away unexpectedly at Bethammi Nursing Home on Monday, April 15, 2019. Survived by her daughter Bonnie Karell, sons John Pichor and husband Paul, and Stanley Pichor; grandsons Daniel Karell and wife Alison, Brian Karell, great granddaughter Harley-Quinn Karell; sisters Mrs. Marlene Adamson, Mrs. Dolores Lavalle, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband John Pichor Sr., her parents Vito and Rosa DeFelippo and sisters Rose, Maria, Anne, Florie, Chris, Rita, Catherine and brothers Frank, Tony, John and Raymond. As per Helen's wishes no funeral service will be held. Interment will be held at a later date. The family wishes that in lieu of flowers for donations to be made to Bethammi Nursing Home or to the Charity of your Choice. Arrangements are entrusted with Sargent & Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court Street. Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com