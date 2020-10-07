1/1
Helen Plemel
It is with great sadness that the family of Helen Marie Plemel, 93 years, of Nipigon, Ontario, announces her peaceful passing, at her residence, with family by her side, on Monday, October 5, 2020. Helen was a long time member of the C.W.L., and an auxiliary member of the Legion of Mary. Her family, friends and faith were most important in her life. Predeceased by her parents – Peter and Anne Raskob, her husband Leo, daughter Jean Plemel, grandchildren – Charlene Ray, Joseph Furoy Jr., Donna Turinski (in infancy), sons-in-law – Joseph Furoy Sr., Zivko Turinski, Robert Schaaf, siblings – Sally Bell, Irene Hannah, Isabel Maroise, Bernadine Raskob (in childhood), Eddie Raskob, Jerry Raskob, Mary Work, Cyril Raskob and Clarence Raskob. She is survived by her children – Rosemarie Ray and Kenneth (Debbie) Plemel both of Nipigon, Yvonne Plemel, Janice Furoy and Jessie (Patrick) Sperry all of Thunder Bay, Ontario and Brenda Plemel of New Liskeard, Ontario, by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, by her brother Joe (Ellen) Raskob of Kelowna, British Columbia, sisters-in-law – Darlene Raskob of Comox, B.C. and Betty Raskob of Humboldt, Sask. Numerous nephews, nieces and other relatives also survive.
Resting at the Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon where friends may call from 4 P.M. until 7 P.M. on Thursday, October 8, 2020. The funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Nipigon with Father H. Augustynowicz officiating. Interment will be in Cliffside Cemetery, Nipigon. If friends so desire donations may be made to the Nipigon Hospital Long Term Care, the Canadian Cancer Society or the M.S. Society. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon. Special thanks to staff and doctors of Nipigon L.T.C. for their excellent care of our mother for the last several years. Also special thanks to the staff of Acute Care and Doctor Warbeck for their compassion and care during her final days.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Elliott Funeral Home
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Funeral Home
175 Railway St.
Nipigon, ON P0T 2J0
807-887-2919
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
