Helen Bernice Rogers passed away at the age of 91 at Hogarth Riverview Manor on Monday, August 17, 2020 with her sister by her side. Helen was born in Saskatoon on January 19, 1929. She is survived by her sister Marion (Jim) Payetta, nieces Chris (Doug) Irwin, Debby (Jamie) Coady, nephews Gary Rogers, Bill (Chris) Rogers, Jim (Benny) Payetta, Robert (Kelly) Payetta, Bruce (Karen) Payetta, David (Della) Payetta as well as 8 great nieces and 6 great nephews. She was predeceased by her mother Lena, father Alexander, brother Bill Rogers, sister-in-law Jean Rogers, nephew Ken Payetta and great nephew Ashton Payetta. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place with a private interment at a later date. A special thank you to Dr. Feldstein, Nurse Debby Babiak and the staff on 3 South for their care and compassion at the difficult time.





Online condolences

may be made at

www.sargentandson.com