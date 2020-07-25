Mrs. Helen Ruth Guzzi, age 82 years, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Helen was born in Fort William, Ontario on July 23, 1937, the daughter of Alexander and Florence Munro. She was a lifetime resident and was a longtime dedicated employee with Sears for many years. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her partner of over 30 years Tony Rissanen, children: Maggie (David Phillips) Guzzi, Rod Guzzi, Karen (Tom Lafrance) Guzzi, Jeff (Sandra) Guzzi and Angie (Steve) Kozak; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, brothers Ian (Joan) Munro and Donny Munro, sister-in-law Peggy Munro, as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was predeceased by husband Louis Guzzi, her parents Alexander and Florence Munro, brother Rod Munro, sister Doreen Moore, brother-in-law Michael Moore and dear friend Billy Rissanen and Marlene Besignano as well as by numerous other relatives of the Guzzi family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Webster and all of the doctors, nurses and support staff of 4N at St. Joseph's Hospital. A graveside service to celebrate Helen's life will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Andrew's Cemetery with Rev. Victor DeGagne presiding. Should you wish to attend the service please RSVP at Helen's page on our website https://memorial.sargentandson.com/helen-guzzi/4281109/index.php . As expressions of sympathy memorials to St. Joseph's Care Group would be appreciated. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 50 people and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



On-line condolences

may be made at

www.sargentandson.com