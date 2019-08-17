Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Shapwaykeesic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen (Wanakamik) Shapwaykeesic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen (Wanakamik) Shapwaykeesic Obituary

Mrs. Helen Shapwaykeesic (nee Wanakamik) age 84 years, a resident of Bethammi Nursing Home and formerly of Whitesand First Nation passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Helen was raised on the original Whitesand Reserve land and Willet. She raised her children on their trapline in the small railway villages of Ferland and Mud River. When the new Whitesand Reserve was established, she and her husband decided to settle there in there old age. She remained a trapper until she couldn't do it anymore. Helen had a passion for sewing, puzzles, blueberry picking and trapping along side her husband of 64 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Charlie, children: Eugene (Jessie), Patricia (Stanley), Virginia (Francis), Deborah (Howard), Laura (Rene), Anthony (Roberta), Herman (Marie), Norma (Brian), 39 grandchildren, 117 great-grandchildren, 31 great great-grandchildren, brother Larry, sisters: Victoria, Edna (Jim), Beatrice, Annette (Don) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Frederick and Josephine, daughter Joanne, son Charles Jr., brothers: Alex, Victor, Ernie, and Emil, sisters: Marceline, Charlotte and Maggie. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 8:00 am in Our Lady of the Snows, Armstrong, ON, celebrated by Rev. Henk. Interment in Mud River, Ontario. Visitation will be Saturday evening and Sunday at 46 Miigiizi Mekana, Armstrong, ON. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sargent & Son
Download Now