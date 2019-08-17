|
|
Mrs. Helen Shapwaykeesic (nee Wanakamik) age 84 years, a resident of Bethammi Nursing Home and formerly of Whitesand First Nation passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Helen was raised on the original Whitesand Reserve land and Willet. She raised her children on their trapline in the small railway villages of Ferland and Mud River. When the new Whitesand Reserve was established, she and her husband decided to settle there in there old age. She remained a trapper until she couldn't do it anymore. Helen had a passion for sewing, puzzles, blueberry picking and trapping along side her husband of 64 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Charlie, children: Eugene (Jessie), Patricia (Stanley), Virginia (Francis), Deborah (Howard), Laura (Rene), Anthony (Roberta), Herman (Marie), Norma (Brian), 39 grandchildren, 117 great-grandchildren, 31 great great-grandchildren, brother Larry, sisters: Victoria, Edna (Jim), Beatrice, Annette (Don) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Frederick and Josephine, daughter Joanne, son Charles Jr., brothers: Alex, Victor, Ernie, and Emil, sisters: Marceline, Charlotte and Maggie. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 8:00 am in Our Lady of the Snows, Armstrong, ON, celebrated by Rev. Henk. Interment in Mud River, Ontario. Visitation will be Saturday evening and Sunday at 46 Miigiizi Mekana, Armstrong, ON. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.