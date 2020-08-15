Helen Siciliano



Nanny:





“I'll keep a part of you

with me,

And everywhere I am,

there you'll be.”



With saddened hearts, we announce the passing of our Mother, our Nanny, our sister, auntie, and friend, Helen Edith Siciliano (Cole), age 96 on August 11, 2020 at Hogarth Riverview Manor in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Hogarth was her home for the past three years where she was lovingly and fondly known as “Auntie Helen” to the entire staff.Helen was born on February 29, 1924 in Fort William, Ontario. During the war, she worked at Canada Car as a riveter where she not only became a shift supervisor, but also joined the Softball team. She was an avid athlete and sports fan who enjoyed watching and cheering on all sports from her grandchildren's YBC bowling, hockey and baseball games, to any Leafs game on Saturday night. Not only was she our biggest cheerleader in our activities, but also in our lives.Nanny's lasting legacy for each of us is her generous and welcoming spirit. Her door was never locked and over the years she invited everyone in to visit at the kitchen table for at least a slice of pie. Nanny and Poppa were always thinking of us, and often on our busiest days we would come home to a surprise left on our doorstep filled with fresh-baked cookies or muffins. We will forever cherish our Sunday family spaghetti and meatball dinners and our heart to heart chats with Nan whenever we needed a smile and a little advice. Nanny had a way of making each of us feel special and important.Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Alexander Siciliano, our Poppa, whom she has gone to be with. We know he's been waiting to tease her again and make her laugh! She is survived by her children Alex (Margaret), Brian (Velda), her grandchildren Corinne (Troy), Alex (Sandra), Ryan (Renee), Jill (Brian) and her great-grandchildren Aaron, Kelsey, Taylor, Tristen, Michael, Luke, Ryder, Georgia, Max and Dominic. Helen is also survived by her siblings Bonnie Caruso, Barb Mack, Bob Cole and Ray Cole as well as numerous nieces and nephews.The love and family she has left behind is a testament to the selfless example she set for us. Nanny, you will always be the “wind beneath our wings.” We love and miss you.Due to Covid-19, a private funeral will be held at Corpus Christi Church in Thunder Bay, Ontario on Wednesday August 19, 2020.